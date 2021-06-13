Abiola meant well for Nigeria, says Aborisade

Comrade Femi Aborisade is a legal practitioner and vibrant rights activist based in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. He was an associate of Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) in the National Conscience Party (NCP). In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO, he x-rayed the nation’s democratic experiment in the past 22 years from the view point of annulment of June 12, 1993 election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola, who later died in the struggle

What makes June 12, 1993 so significant among the other politicallyrelated dates in Nigeria?

The singular significance of June 12 lies in the celebration of the iron determination of the masses of our people to resist annulment of the democratic mandate given to Chief MKO Abiola and the resolve of the winner of the election not to compromise the democratic mandate.

That resolves compelled General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) to “step aside”. It also led to the court’s declaration of the Interim National Government (ING) of Chief Ernest Shonekan (installed by General IBB) as illegal.

The unwavering resolve to actualise the democratic mandate led to the murder of Chief MKO Abiola in detention by the conspiracy of the international community led by the American establishment and the Nigerian State after the “death” of General Sani Abacha.

The continued resistance to military dictatorship even after the murder of Chief MKO Abiola on July 7, 1998 compelled General Abdulsalami to hand over power to a civilian regime in 1999. Therefore, June 12 struggle is the force that “reinstated democracy”, quoting President Mohammadu Buhari on June 12, 2018 while posthumously conferring the highest title of the Nigerian State, GCFR (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic) usually conferred on President, on Chief MKO Abiola.

President Mohammadu Buhari also apologised, on behalf of the Nigerian State, for depriving MKO Abiola the right to rule. In summary, June 12 (1993) struggles put an end to about 16 years of continuous military dictatorship from December 1983 till May 1999. Therefore, June 12 is the father and mother of “democracy” that Nigeria runs today.

The blood, sorrow, pains and pangs of the masses who fought for June 12, as well as, the loss of freedom of those who were arrested and detained and the blood of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and Bashorun MKO ABIOLA paved the way for the democracy we all experience today. The foregoing makes June 12 to be unique among other politically-related dates in Nigeria in the context of Nigeria’s history, particularly between 1983 and 1999.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as “Democracy Day” in 2018. Three years on, has the national recognition given the day, assuaged the thirst for real democratic experiment among many agitators in Nigeria?

The mere formal declaration of June 12 as democracy day has not assuaged the thirst for real democratic experience in Nigeria because the essence of democracy has not been realised. The essence of democracy, the goal and end of democracy is security and welfare of the masses who constitute the majority in society. The essence of democracy is the program of Chief MKO Abiola, which he entitled ” Farewell to POVERTY”. Poverty is unprecedentedly pervasive in Nigeria today.

The unprecedented pervasiveness of poverty is at the root of unprecedentedly pervasiveness of physical insecurity. From your involvement and experience during the period, as one of the pro-democracy and rights activists, who do you believe should be blamed for the annulment of the 1993 presidential election?

The Nigerian State led at the time by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is to blame for the annulment of June 12, 1993 election. General IBB, it was, who annulled the election on June 23, 1993.

Many have said that what Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for included the lopsidedness and inadequacies in the 1979 Constitution, as well as, the current 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended). Do you agree with this, as well as, the suggestion that the 1963 Constitution should be made to replace it by the Federal Government?

The central programme of Chief MKO Abiola was “Farewell to Poverty” in a united Nigeria. Issues of lopsidedness and inadequacies in the 1979 Constitution did not arise at the time.

The focus of Chief MKO Abiola was farewell to poverty. It was around this programme that the Nigerian masses united, nationally, and Chief Abiola defeated Bashir Tofa in his home state, Kano. Issues of lopsidedness in appointments could not have arisen when Nigeria was under military dictatorship.

It is legitimate for those agitating for a return to the 1963 Constitution to express themselves. However, I think that it is a misplaced demand. If the 1963 Constitution was so perfect, why did it collapse only within three years, with the military coup in 1966 and the civil war in 1967? It is surprising that people perceived that the 1963 Constitution was so perfect without asking themselves, for how long it was operated. The call for the 1963 Constitution has a l s o b e e n c r i t i – cised by minority ethnic g r o u p s in Nigeria who argue that it is an attempt to impose the political hegemony of politicians in the few majority ethnic groups (Hausa, Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba) in three regions on s e v -eral other minority ethnic groups. The central bane of the polity is criminal neglect of a programme that would abolish poverty and inequality. All the prominent politicians, regardless of ethnic background are united not to address the issue of abolition of poverty because they do not want to give up their obscene wealth and privileges acquired by dispossessing and looting the common patrimony. They close their eyes and mind to the central issue of an anti-poverty programme, preferring to pursue irrelevant elitist issues which are unimportant to the existential crisis confronting the masses.

“Farewell to poverty” program of Chief MKO Abiola and free education, free medical care, etc of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria are the primary issues.

The issue of restructuring of Nigeria, though legitimate, is secondary, but I do not wish to be misunderstood. Though I contend that there is nothing like “true federalism”, restructuring and devolution of powers are legitimate. These should be done, reviewed and relooked, from time to time, to assuage perceived feelings or actual experiences of exclusion and oppression. The making and remaking of a nation is work-in-progress; it is never a finished product.

But issues of restructuring, devolution of powers, etc, are not the primary issues disturbing Nigeria. Pervasive Poverty in the midst of obscene wealth is the core problem disturbing Nigeria. Governments at all levels, Federal, State and Local, should agree to budget adequately for the primary socio-economic rights to education, health-care, social housing, guaranteed reasonable minimum living income, etc on a national basis, even as they continuously discuss the issues of restructuring and devolution of powers.

Once basic needs are prioritised on a national basis, it would engender loyalty to the nation and undermine separatist tendencies. If basic needs are not prioritised, Nigeria and/or the emerging Republics, if separatist movements have their way, would know no peace. The antidote against unprecedented insecurity is farewell to poverty of Chief MKO Abiola.

What are your expectations from the present Federal Government that can stop the June 12 anniversary demonstrations and protests by many lovers of democracy?

The yearnings and aspirations of the masses would be satisfied if the government implements a program that puts an end to poverty and inequality. When the masses are materially comfortable, all agitations, including separatist agitations and challenges of physical insecurity, would cease, at least to a large extent.

How has democracy actually fared in Nigeria in the past 22 years in terms of muzzling of the Press and curtailing the freedom of many people?

The conditions of life in Nigeria today do not yet represent the dream of those who fought against military dictatorship because the aspirations and well-being of ordinary people have not been met. Any society where there is wide income inequality like Nigeria is bound to be repressive and deny freedom of expression. It is an illusion to expect otherwise. That explains the recent clampdown on Twitter and the planned draconian regulation of social media generally.

