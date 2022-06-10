Abiola: Victim of Society’s negative attitude towards mental health problems

News of the death of the female accountant working with Globacom, Folake Abiola, by suicide, last month, shocked Nigerians, but her demise has opened discussions on society’s lack of openness on the mental health of the populace. In this report, PRECIOUS YUSUF details expert views on the way forward

Living in a society that has set certain standards for women because they are believed not to have much stake in the society can be frustrating and oftentimes disheartening. The case of the late Folake Abiola, a female accountant with Globacom who was reported to have ingested a popular pesticide, resulting in her death, is a clarion call for the society to be open and more accepting to issues of mental health and openly advocate the use of modern treatment methods to address such medical challenges. There have been previous occasions where seemingly normal women who are doing well had the urge to end their lives and some of them followed through on that unpopular decision.

It is sad to see that humanity is not directing its attention in this area but is rather pointing fingers at vague and sometimes diabolical factors as the cause of the menace that is sweeping through the society. It’s not only people who have full blown mental breakdowns that need the attention of psychologists and psychiatrists. Medical experts say when you live in a society that is as tasking and draining as the one most Nigerians find themselves, they need to seek medical help when stressful situations start to overwhelm them.

Reacting to the report of the suicide, a Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Raphael Ogbolu lamented that Nigeria often underestimate cases of depression among not just women but both genders. However, depression which sometimes result in suicide affect people of all ages in middle and low income countries, stressed Ogbolu who is also the National Coordinator/ President, Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), a centre that is domiciled at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). “According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 280 million people around the world have depression and it affects all age groups; it affects women more than men. As part of the drive to create awareness about depression, in 2017 the WHO encouraged people to talk about it more because it was believed that it was under-recognised in societies.

It is easy to identify the symptoms of depression including when people lose interest in things and stop finding joy in such things as well as loss of energy. What is depression? Ogbolu said depression is a lead ing cause of suicide, hence the need for it to be identified and treated on time.

He, however, lamented that the main reason why people do not get treatment is because they have to pay out-of-pocket for treatment and oftentimes it is usually expensive. In fact WHO has said that more than 75 per cent of people who have depression in low and medium income countries do not get treated. Furthermore, Ogbolu pointed out some of the efforts that the WHO was making to increase awareness about depression and encourage people to get treated in order to improve the quality of their mental health. Ogbolu also blamed self-discrimination as another reason why women who had depression failed to seek help on time. He raised the issue of the women not wanting to be seen or labelled as having mental disorders, hence they discriminate against themselves even before the society starts to judge them.

“There’s still a lot of stigma surrounding mental health issues and emotional disorders; so people are very reluctant to receive treatment. They self-stigmatise and all of that compounds the problem. Also there are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about depression and other mental disorders,” he said.

Impact of depression

Depression is a leading cause of disabilities across the world and it is a major contributor to the burden of disease globally. Ogbolu stated that when a person is depressed, he or she finds it hard to function well. “If he’s a student, he won’t want to go to school; if he’s a worker, he won’t want to go to work and everything becomes a big burden. That person becomes less functional because of the burden that the disease imposes in that person,” he said.

Reasons more women are attempting suicide

Suicide resulting from depression is now almost common place as people who suffer from this condition lack the conviction to live their normal lives. They often feel like nothing is worth living for and they just want to end it all. While statistics show that more women attempt to commit suicide, more men die from suicide because men are more strong-willed and they most times see their suicide come to a conclusive end. “Globally it is known that depression is common amongst women, however, the suicide rates are higher amongs t men. It has been found that while women may attempt suicide more, men are more likely to die by suicide and that’s because men tend to use more lethal means.

The fact that more women suffer from depression is a cause for concern. In a country where people are not encouraged to seek treatment and own up to their own emotional disorders, a woman with a medium income rate will struggle more. She’s struggling to pull her weight alongside her male counterparts and for both male and female, the lack of someone to confide in becomes a problem,” Ogbolu stressed, driving home why single women were more susceptible to depression and other emotional disorders. According to the Coordinator/ President of SURPIN, family members are supposed to be a support system and not people who just turn their backs on their loved ones and set impossibly high standards that a single woman in the family may not be able to meet. “One thing is to get married and another thing is to be happy in marriage.

We’ve seen several cases where women who are unhappy in marriages have also gone down the path of suicide and even homicide. Society places such expectations sometimes because of culture but the family should be more cautious and not drive their daughter into something just because they want to portray the girl child in a particular light. Family and the society should also be educated on the basic knowledge about mental health as that leadwould help de-stigmatise mental disorders.” He called for understanding of depression, saying it could help family members whose relatives went down that path. Even the workplace can contribute their own quota to preventing this killer disease by coming to the agreement that it is an issue and sensitising their staff to talk about their emotional needs and problems. He expressed his fondest wish to see the Mental Health Bill (MHB) passed as it would provide succour for many who are suffering in silence.

“The expectation is that the MHB will go a long way and help in addressing the issues of mental disorders that is currently not getting the necessary attention and we are very excited about the Bill in the mental health space as it will go a long way to prevent suicide,” he said. Also speaking on depression and the dangers it poses to the populace, a Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Peter Ogunnubi, explained in simple terms the things that could lead to depression that are often overlooked.

He said, “The first cause of depression is the self.” According to the consultant, depression occurs when a person is not where he wants to be either career wise, relationship status or even in normal everyday life. “People have desires and standards that they have set for themselves and when they cannot attain these goals, it makes them feel sad and they start to question if there is a need to live. They get depressed about their situation when they see people living the life they wish for themselves,” Ogunnubi said. He also pointed out that depression is the leading cause of mental disorders.

“The more you think about what you would have been, the more you start to shut some part of your life down. You won’t smile when you are supposed to because you will tell yourself that there is no reason to be happy and this will lead the person to become aggressive. There is a part of the person that starts to tell the person that ‘if you cannot afford this lifestyle then why are you still living’ and then you will see that the person will start to make suicidal attempts,” he added.

While many efforts are being made to sensitise and educate the society on the need to be open about their mental health and also support people who are going through some emotional problems, the society has still not gotten there yet. Family members of people suffering from depression and other mental disorders still fail to see the signs and continue to disturb single women to rush into relationships and marriages that could end up being disastrous for them in the long run. It is time for everyone to become more open about their mental health because for a person to be healthy does not just have to do with the medical state of the body but also the mental state of the mind.

