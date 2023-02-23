Abiola Will Never Step Down For Tinubu – PRP Declares

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has vowed that its presidential candidate, Kola Abiola will never step down for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu or any other candidate in the 2023 presidential race.

The National Secretary of the party, Comrade Babatunde Alli who made the position of the party known on Thursday in Abuja debunked speculations making the rounds that the PRP had collapsed its structures in the South-West in order to pave way for the APC in the region.

Alli described the speculation as utter disinformation by some mischievous elements who are hell-bent on creating confusion in the party.

He said, “The propagandistic news is nothing but an uncreative concoction by some political desperados in connivance with some unscrupulous media outlets.

“Hence, the newsstands as reprehensible, malodorous, counterfeit, and ridiculously offensive.

“Thus, whoever shares or promotes this half-witted propaganda remains a mischievous merchant of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation and should be regarded as such.”

He described the PRP, as the oldest surviving political party in Nigeria, known for its strong ideologies and principles which it will continue to hold on to without compromise.

