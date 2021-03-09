Metro & Crime

Abiri: Rehabilitate Institute of Tourism for business to thrive in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Tourism Development, Tamaraebi Abiri on Tuesday  advised that for tourism to thrive positively in the state, the institute of tourism must be rehabilitated.
Speaking to Travel Writers Corps in Yenagoa recently, Abiri stated that there was so much money in the tourism sector maintaining that if most of the tourist attractions in the state are put in place, the state will make more money from tourism than from oil.
The tourism guru maintained that: “Tourism is a service oriented industry. It is an experience that you feel. Until we learn how to appreciate services, we can’t appreciate tourism.”
Noting that the Travel Writers Corps interprete destinations, the SSA maintained that the first place to develop tourism was from the institution adding that  policies that will help boast tourism in the state should also be put in place by the state government.
He said that  tourism hinges more on environment, education and health among other organs.
Speaking earlier, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Samuel Numonengi had said without the press, information can’t be disseminated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

US shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday. Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not […]
Metro & Crime

Two killed, one missing after attack on Amotekun by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

Suspected killer Fulani herdsmen attacked men of the Security Network, Amotekun killing two of them at the Government Forest Reserve located at Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Aside the two persons reportedly killed by the killer Fulani herdsmen, the leader of the Amotekun Corps in Owo […]
Metro & Crime

Ghanaian: How my child was abducted by his father, taken to Anambra

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

In 2016, Udoka Ezeimo travelled to Ghana for business and met Miss Magdalene Hackman. They were attracted to each other and a relationship began. Along the line, Hackman got pregnant and thought of aborting it to avoid causing friction in the relationship. She recalled that when she told Ezeimo of her situation, he begged her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica