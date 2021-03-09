Abiri: Rehabilitate Institute of Tourism for business to thrive in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Tourism Development, Tamaraebi Abiri on Tuesday advised that for tourism to thrive positively in the state, the institute of tourism must be rehabilitated.

Speaking to Travel Writers Corps in Yenagoa recently, Abiri stated that there was so much money in the tourism sector maintaining that if most of the tourist attractions in the state are put in place, the state will make more money from tourism than from oil.

The tourism guru maintained that: “Tourism is a service oriented industry. It is an experience that you feel. Until we learn how to appreciate services, we can’t appreciate tourism.”

Noting that the Travel Writers Corps interprete destinations, the SSA maintained that the first place to develop tourism was from the institution adding that policies that will help boast tourism in the state should also be put in place by the state government.

He said that tourism hinges more on environment, education and health among other organs.

Speaking earlier, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Samuel Numonengi had said without the press, information can’t be disseminated.

