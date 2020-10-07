Abiru canvasses Police reforms, condemns FSARS’ attack on Delta youth

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senatorial by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday canvassed comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police as one of the strategies to end brutality of the youths by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank Limited, also rejected arbitrary arrest of youths carrying laptops or holding android phones, noting that “it is a practice that must not have a place in our policing or criminal investigation system.”

The candidate, while speaking at a meeting with stakeholders in Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Tuesday, promised to pursue comprehensive police reforms, condemning the attack on a young citizen in Ughelli, Delta State on October 3 and extra-judicial activities of some SARS operatives across the federation.

