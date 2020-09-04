News

Abiru emerges APC candidate in Lagos East by-election

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the October 31 by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District. Abiru, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance, won in the 72 wards across the five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial with 111,551 votes during the APC primary elections yesterday.

He was elected unopposed as a sole aspirant through affirmation by 111,551 party members who were delegates during the APC direct primary elections conducted in all the 72 wards across the senatorial district. The five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial election where the primary elections took place were Kosofe, Ikorodu, Somolu, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe. Declaring Abiru as the winner of the Lagos East Senatorial primary at Somolu Local Government Area, the Returning Officer and chairman of the APC Primary Election for Lagos State by-elections, Hon. Ibrahim Masari, said Abiru won through affirmation as the sole aspirant for the party’s primary through direct primary system.

Our Reporters

