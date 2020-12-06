Abiru: My victory, indication of APC’s popularity

Muritala Ayinla

Winner of the just concluded Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Mr. Adetokunbo Mukhail Abiru has described his victory as indication of the popularity of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.

Reacting to the victory, Abiru said the election’s outcome is no doubt, a reaffirmation of the party’s expanding political support base, not just in Lagos East, but also in Lagos State at large.

The Senator-elect also attributed what he described as comfortable victory to the dint of hard work and acceptance of of the populace following the party’s progressive approach to governance,saying that the people of Lagos East Senatorial District have proven the critics wrong by voting overwhelmingly for him.

He said: “If there are people out there, who still doubt the popularity of our great party; who do not reckon with our leadership in this political landscape and who still dispute our progressive approach to governance, our comfortable victory in the just concluded by-election readily offers them an answer.

“It is the answer the people of Lagos East generously delivered at the conclusion of Saturday’s by-election. It is the answer that resonates in their popular decision to give us their mandate. It is the answer that our unrepentant critics cannot contest, even in their wildest dream, given the credibility of the process that gave us the mandate. This answer did not in any way come by accident or chance.”

The former Managing Director of Skye Bank said that his election into the senate also came through the selfless service of all members of his Campaign Council and Local Organising Committees (LOCs) that canvassed support for the party even during sometimes difficult circumstances.

He said: “I wish to commend and appreciate our party leadership from the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun; all our leaders in the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and all members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and State Working Committee (SWC) for putting up a formidable structure that again earned us the people’s mandate.”

The Senator-elect, however, said that election has been held and won, calling on the people work together for the development of the senatorial district.

“Now that we have secured this Senatorial mandate; we cannot afford to fail our people. We cannot afford to fail those who voted for us; those who chose not to vote for us for whatever reasons and those who did not vote at all. We cannot afford to betray the invaluable trust our people reposed in us as a political party and as their representatives in government. Now is the time to translate all the promises we made into positive and tangible outcomes our people are expecting us to bring about. Now is the time to take our people from the realm of expectations to the limelight of fulfilment,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...