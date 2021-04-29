Abiru seeks rehabilitation of Ikorodu- Shagamu, Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe roads

The senator representing Lagos East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, yesterday on the floor of the senate, moved a motion for the urgent rehabilitation of the Ikorodu- Shagamu and Ikorodu- Itoikin-Epe- Ijebu-Ode roads.

In the motion titled; “Motion On the Urgent Need for the Rehabilitation of the Ikorodu- Shagamu and Ikorodu Itoikin- Epe Roads to Further Bridge the Infrastructure Gap and Enhance Economic Growth in Nigeria,” Abiru said critical roads connecting Ikorodu and other areas under the Lagos East senatorial district to other parts of the country should be rehabilitated.

It was noted that the motion on the two deplorable roads was a response to one of the major requests by Lagos East constituents in the needs assessment that was conducted by the senator during his electioneering last year. Abiru said: “Mindful that the Ikorodu-Shagamu road, which starts from Ikorodu Roundabout and terminating in Isale-Oko, Sagamu, Ogun State and the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road, which starts from Sabo, Ikorodu and terminates in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State are federal roads.

