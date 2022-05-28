News

Aboderin emerges SDP Reps candidate in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Deji Aboderin, has clinched the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-East/ North-East in the 2023 general elections. Aboderin emerged as winner at a well- attended congress held at the open ground, near the Orita Aperin Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

 

Our Reporters

