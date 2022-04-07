A’bom traders urge Emmanuel to contest 2023 presidential election

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Traders in Akwa Ibom have urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to accept the offer by the Brekete Family Media and other well meaning Nigerians to step forward and rescue Nigeria, even as they have pledged a N500million donation as their own contribution for the actualisation of his presidential bid.

They have also concluded plans to down tools on Saturday, close down all shops for a mega rally in Uyo to support Pastor Umo Eno’s ambition as governor.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Wednesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, President of the Akwa Ibom State Traders Association, Mr. Idorenyin Raphael said the call was necessitated by the Emmanuel’s track record of performance so far in less than seven years as governor.

He explained that Nigeria at the moment needs a leader in the mould of Emmanuel with proven track records of performance, competence, credibility and capacity to fix its cracks and restore the country.

Raphael, who also doubles as the South/South & South-East Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Traders as well as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Traders Matters, disclosed that the traders had carried out a thorough appraisal of the contenders for the nation’s number one seat, and came to the conclusion that Emmanuel remains the best man for the job.

“Now, that Nigeria has challenges, now that Nigeria has a problem, we need such a performer in the person of Udom Emmanuel. We are asking him to run for the office of the President. He shoud not be silent, he has what it takes to transform Nigeria,” he said.

He described Governor Udom Emmanuel as the most trader friendly governor the state has ever produced, and lauded him for the N2 billion business support and free interest loan he gave to the traders.

Raphael hinted that another interest free loan to the tune of N4billion is underway for Akwa Ibom traders.

Flanked by other market leaders, the governor’s aide described a leading governorship aspirant in the build up to the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as ‘the best for the State’.

“On Saturday we are going to close our markets just for our man, a trader of proven integrity.

“During his brief stint as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, he signed over 200 certificates of occupancy for traders in Akwa Ibom and remains the only man that consulted traders and intimated them of his aspiration,” Raphael added.

This position was also collaborated by the state chairman of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Elder Umoh Paul, the Woman Leader of Mrs Magdalene Udom, the President of Akwa Ibom State Timber Dealers Association, Deacon Effiong Ekpenyong and the State Chairman of the Cooperative Society of Nigeria, Mr Jonah Asuquo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...