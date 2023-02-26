News

About 1,000 PVCs dumped on roadside in Lagos

More than 1,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) registered in 2011 and 2018 were, on Saturday morning, seen on a roadside in Okota, Lagos State. It is yet to be known who dumped the bag of cards on Ago Palace Way, Okota, and why.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who witnessed the scene, reports that some citizens in the area who claimed that they did not have PVCs, gathered at the scene to check if they could find theirs. However, to maintain order, some policemen in a patrol van intervened and took the bag and drove off.

The policemen later came with some of the cards and gave them to a man in the crowd to read out names on them. They left after a while and returned later with a new set of cards which they also gave the man to call out the names of their owners. About 10 people in the crowd collected their cards there. The policemen eventually left with the remaining cards.

A trader, Mr. Nnaemeka Mbanugo, told NAN that it was unfortunate that while some Nigerians willing to vote did not have PVC, a large number of the cards were dumped on a roadside. He noted that the majority of the cards were for residents of Oshodi/Isolo council area of the state which Okota falls under.

“What happened this morning is unfortunate; we came out to see PVCs dumped on the road. “These are not recent PVCs. I went to the INEC office but unfortunately I could not get my PVC.

“If INEC had wanted to do it this way, it should have got some people to go round, a week before now, to distribute the cards instead of what we are seeing,” he said.

