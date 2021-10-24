Body & Soul

About Residence Afrika reality show that promises $500,000 Prize come 2022

It’s raining reality television shows as Jim Iyke, Melvin Oduah and other celebrities come together to unveil The Residence Afrika Reality TV Show. The show which is said to promote African culture is run by Nigerian company known as Africa Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL).

The first season of the muchawaited reality TV show tagged The Quest Edition will debut in March 2022 with 24 contestants from Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000. Chairman of ANEL and Executive Producer of The Residence Afrika; Mr Kelechi Freeman Ukadike made this known at the launch party of the reality TV Show held on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria. He stated that,“There is a possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents and business skills throughout the Show especially during brand tasks”.

While presenting the vision of the Show to pressmen and special guests, the Project Manager of the Reality TV Show; Mr Chuks Anyaduba, said that the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity.

This will be achieved by showcasing and harmonizing the value systems of different ethnic groups in Africa on the Show. Also representing ANEL as a Vice-Chairman and Director of the Show, Popular Movie Producer; Jim Iyke said, “After two years of planning and preparation, the Show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom.”

According to the group, preparations are being made to drive engagement and publicity via digital platforms globally. Organisers are also working on ensuring viewers can vote for their favourite contestants by purchasing credits via digital solutions like Paypal, Flutterwave and Bitcoin.” Viewers will be able to watch the Show on The Residence Afrika app which will be available on Google Playstore and the App Store. Auditions will be open to Africans irrespective of status, gender and background. All contestants are expected to apply online through a transparent audition process.

The Residence Afrika which will have 2 Mansions in an undisclosed location, is a muchanticipated reality TV Show for Africans aimed at empowering talents from the continent with more business opportunities. The Launch Party had in attendance notable personalities, celebrities, comedians and tastemakers like Solomon Oyekunle, C Classic, Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduah, Chuks Anyaduba, DJinee, Jay One, Wilma, Hero Daniels, Moses Inwang, and a host of others.

