Aboyeji wants collaboration in education funding

The General Overseer of the FourSquareGospelChurchin Nigeria, RevdSam Aboyeji, yesterdaycalledonwell- meaningNigerians to joinhands with the Church to provide qualitative education for the teeming youths of the Nation andbysodoing, complementgovernment’sefforts.

The clergyman who is also the Visitor to the McPherson University, located at Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, made the appeal during the 2022, 7th Convocation of the University, where 107 graduated and 10 of them bagged First Class degrees; 57 in Second Class Upper, and 32 with Second Class Lower Divisions.

Others fell in the Third Class category. Dr. Victor Oladokun, the former television producer of: ‘Turning Point’, and a Communications Strategist and Senior Advisor to the President on Communication and Stakeholder Engagement, African Development Bank Group, delivered a lecture on the occasion.

It was themed: “Developing Intellectual Capital: Bringing Future into the Present”. Dr. Mutiu Dunmonu, was equally invested as the 3rd Chancellor of the University and awarded an honorary degree of Science, (D.Sc) “Honoris Causa”, by the University.

The Pro-Chancellor, Revd. Babatunde Idowu and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Francis Adegbaye Igbasan, performed the investiture.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...