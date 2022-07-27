ABP: CBN disburses N61.53bn to farmers in 3 months

SUBSTANTIAL

ABP helped to raise Nigeria’s rice production by over 4m metric tonnes in six years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released a total of N61.53 billion for disbursement to farmers under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) between April and June this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

New Telegraph’s review of the communiqués issued by CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of its meetings in May and June indicates that the bank released the sums of N57.91 billion and N3.62 billion for disbursements to farmers under ABP between April and May and between May and June this year, respectively.

Specifically, the communique issued at the end of the MPC meeting in May stated: “Between April and May 2022, the bank released the sum of N57.91 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disburse-ment under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, disbursed to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.”

Similarly, the communique issued at the end of the committee’s meeting, last Tuesday, partly read: “The committee reviewed the performance of the bank’s intervention programmes targeted at stimulating productivity in agriculture, manufacturing/ industries, energy/infrastructure, healthcare, exports and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Between May and June, 2022, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank released the sum of N3.62 billion as disbursements to 12 projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.01 trillion, to over 4.21 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.

“The bank also disbursed N3.72 billion to finance three (3) large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). These disbursements brought the cumulative disbursements under this scheme to N744.32 billion for 678 projects in agro-production and agro-processing.” This means that in the threemonth period (April—June), CBN released a total of N61.53 billion for disbursement to farmers under ABP.

Analysts believe that ABP is clearly the apex bank’s flagship intervention programme in the agricultural sector. Launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015, the programme was designed by CBN to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensuring food price stability.

The specific objectives of the programme, according to CBN, include increasing banks’ financing to improve agricultural productivity by creating an ecosystem that drives value chain financing; reducing the nation’s food import bill through import substitution and enhanced domestic value addition; creating new generation of farmers through innovative financing to support smart agriculture; deepening financial inclusion and growing smallholder farm-ers from subsistence to commercial farming.

Agricultural commodities currently covered under the programme include cereals (such as rice, maize, wheat); cotton, roots and tubers (cassava, potatoes, yam, ginger); sugarcane; tree crops (oil palm, cocoa, rubber); legumes (soybean, sesame seed, cowpea); tomato and livestock (such as fish, poultry, ruminants).

Commenting on the positive impact that ABP, since its inception, has had on the country’s agricultural sector and economy, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, declared at the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) mega rice pyramids, in January, that the programme and other intervention initiatives of the apex bank were yielding significant results especially with regard to helping to reduce rice imports.

He said: “We are delighted that these efforts have yielded fruits in not just increasing the availability of rice, but also in moderating prices, reducing imports and increasing job creation in the country.

For example, Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tons of rice to Nigeria in 2014. “ABP was launched in 2015 to curtail these imports, and since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand.

By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen to only 58,000 metric tons. As of the end of 2021, they only exported 2,160 metric tons to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and helping preserve jobs in Nigeria.”

