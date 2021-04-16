ABP: Examining CBN’s efforts at checking food inflation

As the farming season begins, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is insisting that its various interventions under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) are meant to reduce food inflation and improve economic growth. TAIWO HASSAN reports

With the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting headline inflation rate of 17.33 per cent for February, agric stakeholders are perturbed by the looming risk the current rising food inflation rate is posing to food security in the country. They believe that the bulk of the challenges the country is currently experiencing cannot be put on the doorstep of the apex bank. They all allude to the fact that CBN is doing more in the area of price stability despite the current inflationary pressure, through various measures including, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Reasons for rising inflation

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it expects the country’s headline inflation to remain elevated in the coming months as the combination of low food production, higher energy costs, lingering foreign currency liquidity and heightened insecurity in major food-producing states, will continue to mount pressure on consumer pricing. However, the Chamber indicated that the commencement of planting season in the second quarter is expected to keep food production subdued, thereby triggering food prices in the country. The Chamber also explained that aside the major factors responsible for the uptick in headline inflation, supply-side issues, which include heightened insecurity around the country, but more pronounced in northern and Middle-Belt region – the major food-producing regions in Nigeria, are increasing cost of transporting food items from farms to markets as a result of elevated prices of petroleum products (diesel, PMS), weak productivity in the agriculture sector and increased cost of agricultural inputs. Besides, LCCI disclosed that the current inflationary pressure were cost-driven, which are beyond the monetary policy control. It added that the core business of CBN in stabilising prices has remained intact with the various measures aimed at curbing inflation. While highlighting the supply chain disruptions, LCCI emphasised that nonetheless, food inflation has been responsible for the continued uptrend in consumer prices. With the LCCI’s position, there is no gainsaying that the apex bank is trying its best in regulating the country’s economy, especially food inflation. But the number one threat to the country’s food inflation has been the on-going security challenge in the country’s agric sector, especially local farmers/ Fulani herdsmen crisis.

ABP to Nigerian farmers

Indeed, as of January 2021, CBN said it had disbursed N554.63 billion to 2,849,490 farm-ers to boost food security under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme beginning from 2015. In a communique issued in Abuja recently, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, explained that out of the amount, N61.02 billion was disbursed to 353,370 dry season farmers. CBN’s real sector interventions under the ABP, N554.63 billion was disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries in 2015, out of which N61.02 billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers. “Indeed, total disbursements as at January 2021 amounted to N2 trillion. “We have also disbursed N106.96 billion to 27,956 beneficiaries under the AgriBusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme,’’ Emefiele said.

Agric stakeholders’ reactions

With such spending as announced by the apex bank governor, agric stakeholders like farmers, groups and processors have been appraising the role of CBN in its efforts to contributing towards attaining sustainable food security in the country’s agric value chains. Speaking on the intervention in the country’s rice sector, the Deputy Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos chapter and Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RiFAN), Lagos chapter, Shakin Agbayewa, said that CBN’s intervention in the country’s rice policy was a game changer for the country following its impacts on Nigeria’s rice sufficiency. He said that the recent border closure by the Federal Government really impacted positively on the lives of Nigerian rice farmers and growth of rice sector value chain. Agbayewa explained that foreign rice importation had caused setback for the country’s economy and a huge capital flight in terms of foreign exchange. To him, Nigeria has been enriching and developing other economies from where these rice are being imported, thereby giving kudos to CBN’s ABP for turning around local rice production. National President, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Dr. Bello Abubakar Funtua, while reacting to ABP’s impacts, said the recent CBN announcement of the release of 300,000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize into the market as part of the intervention to cushion the current maize crisis in the country was a right step in the right direction to come out of Nigeria’s maize challenge. He said it was an important intervention towards reduction in prices of the commodity and guaranteeing food security in the country’s agric sector. Funtua explained that MAAN supported the apex bank’s intervention move in the maize sector, saying it would bring the desired relief to poultry and fish farmers, including others. Similarly, the National President, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Henry Olatujoye, commended the ABP move towards reviving the country’s palm oil sector to stimulate growth and development. He said that the apex bank had been at the forefront to ensure that Nigeria’s lost glory in palm oil returns to the front burner with the release of intervention fund to local investors in the country’s palm oil value chain. Olatujoye explained that the intervention funds given to the oil palm sector by CBN would go a long way to reposition the sector.

Last line

The country is currently experiencing food inflation, which is mostly fuelled by unrest and restiveness between farmers/ Fulani herdsmen and others. But, for sure, the CBN’s ABP is still the best option for checking food inflation.

