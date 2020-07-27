ABP farmers to enjoy seamless account opening processes

Ecobank Nigeria has assured farmers, who are beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programmes (ABP) for the 2020 wet season and members of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), of a seamless account opening and loan processing.

According to the bank, farmers need not panic as it is committed and will make sure all beneficiaries get the loans. In a statement, the bank said farmers’ accounts have been opened across the 36 states based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prequalification for account opening for farmers.

The statement added that KYC regularisation could be done simply visiting a nearby Ecobank branch or input collection centre with 2 passport photograph to execute the account opening documents. In an earlier statement, Ecobank stated that over 70,000 farmers were earmarked to benefit from the loan scheme, which is done in partnership with the CBN.

Ecobank’s Head, Agribusiness, Mojisola Oguntoyinbo, said the initiative spreads across the 36 states and is one of the several concerted efforts on the part of the bank to support the government to create an ecosystem that gives small holder farmers access to funding and the required support to increase food production in the country. According to her, the scheme is designed to connect small holder farmers with processors and offtakers within the agriculture value chai

