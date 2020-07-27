Business

ABP farmers to enjoy seamless account opening processes

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ecobank Nigeria has assured farmers, who are beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programmes (ABP) for the 2020 wet season and members of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), of a seamless account opening and loan processing.

 

According to the bank, farmers need not panic as it is committed and will make sure all beneficiaries get the loans. In a statement, the bank said farmers’ accounts have been opened across the 36 states based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prequalification for account opening for farmers.

 

The statement added that KYC regularisation could be done simply visiting a nearby Ecobank branch or input collection centre with 2 passport photograph to execute the account opening documents. In an earlier statement, Ecobank stated that over 70,000 farmers were earmarked to benefit from the loan scheme, which is done in partnership with the CBN.

 

Ecobank’s Head, Agribusiness, Mojisola Oguntoyinbo, said the initiative spreads across the 36 states and is one of the several concerted efforts on the part of the bank to support the government to create an ecosystem that gives small holder farmers access to funding and the required support to increase food production in the country. According to her, the scheme is designed to connect small holder farmers with processors and offtakers within the agriculture value chai

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Huge debts cripple hotel business amid lockdown

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

  T here are indications that the continued closure of hotels in Nigeria has resulted in huge debts that could sink the hospitality industry in the country.     The government had in March, at the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ordered hotels, event centres and other recreational businesses that cater to large number […]
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has commended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspection report which acknowledged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

5G: ALTON frowns at negative power of social media

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Negative use of the power of social media has been blamed over the amplification of porous claims by uninformed individuals who said that Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Networks have links to Coronavirus. This was the position of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) at the webinar tagged, 2020 Digital Rights Series on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: