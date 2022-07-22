ABP: FG urged to prioritise sorghum cultivation

The Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Hans Essaadi, has advocated the need for the Federal Government to prioritise sorghum under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme given the growing demand and usage by many manufacturing companies in its production processes. Essaadi gave this advice while speaking to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying it had become imperative for government to include sorghum as one of the critical agricultural commodities as it would help reduce the pressure on foreign exchange from companies. He noted that the inclusion would significantly boost and create more jobs as many smallholder farmers would get more involved in its cultivation.

According to him, Nigerian Breweries has been doing a lot to improve the consumption of this agricultural commodity in its production processing as part of its contribution to local sourcing of raw materials. He said: “We are also working together with a lot of local partners to see how can we increased local sourcing we are working with agricultural farmers to see how can we introduce higher yields sorghum varieties in the market, and we are doing a lot trials in the North and we are also exploring other alternatives from sourcing local raw materials as well we are doing that at the same time as well.”

While speaking on backward integration and the promotion of made in Nigeria goods, Essaadi explained that Nigerian Breweries Plc had invested heavily over the years in research and development in sorghum value chain and this delivered enormous gains, particularly with the local production of malted sorghum and malted syrup replacing the imported high maltose syrup since 2019. He explained that the company’s local cultivation of sorghum varieties had assisted a great deal in reducing the amount of foreign exchange spent on the importation of sorghum which has impacted the cost of production for both nonalcoholic and alcoholic products in the last few years.

He stated that the success story of the cultivation of sorghum varieties could be attributed to the level of support and collaboration between the research team and the farmers adding that the investment has gone a long way to support livelihoods in the entire agricultural value chain. “I am happy to inform you that we now use more sorghum varieties in our nonalcoholic drinks than in our beer. This aligns with our goal to boost our position as the proud number one malt beverages & beyond company in Nigeria and become a reference point in sustainability and responsibility,” Essaadi said.

He identified several factors which had negatively affected the backward integration of sorghum for beverage companies. These include the high cost of research and investment, a highly fragmented market with relatively small size farmers, the task of expanding the network of sorghum varieties outside the north, the issue of encouraging farmers to use the high yield seed; and limited development of a network of suppliers to buy directly from farmers. Essaad further called for government’s support, especially in critical investments in irrigation, infrastructure and institutional reforms.

