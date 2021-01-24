Sports

Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton in FA Cup

A Tammy Abraham hat-trick secured Chelsea victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round to relieve some pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip, reports the BBC.
Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga- on 30 minutes to keep them in the game.
But Abraham poked home to seal victory before Timo Werner missed a penalty.
Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.

