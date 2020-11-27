Arts & Entertainments

Abraham to fans: Don’t be frustrated

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has given fans who might be on the verge of giving up some hope with her recent post. The movie star in a lengthy note explained how she came to realise that life was not easy and how a person could start to feel hopeless once they had not achieved a lot at a certain age. She said that God did not create people to live another’s life but to live theirs to the fullest.

Toyin added that it was easy to compare oneself to others but that people should not let the glitzy life on social media frustrate them. Abraham encouraged people who were struggling with self-doubt not to give up because God still had plans for them. Excerpts from her post read: “Be grateful for all that you are, have and can afford! One thing comparison never fails to do, is that it blocks your sense of gratitude.

It tells you that there’s nothing to be grateful for, but it’s a lie. Gratitude opens new doors. Stop wallowing in self-pity. Stop hating on you now.” Recently, the Akaada actress joined her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, to celebrate her step-daughter on her birthday.

Abraham who has often flaunted her beautiful relationship with her stepdaughter posted a photo of the celebrant on Instagram with a short and lovely message. Similarly, the proud father, Kolawole, dedicated a special post to his daughter on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

