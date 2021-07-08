News

Abscondment: NCPC to conduct background check on intending pilgrims

As the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) concluded arrangements to embark on the 2020 pilgrimage to the holy Kingdom of Jordan this month, the commission has said background checks would be conducted on intending pilgrims to have a deeper understanding of their true personalities. Executive Secretary, NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who made the disclosure in Abuja in a ceremony to mark an eventful one year in office, noted that it had become necessary to screen individuals from their local environment in order to avoid situations where some Individuals capitalised on the pilgrimage to abscond while in the holy land. He said: “The strategies that we have laid down on checking the pilgrims and their locations using our local screening to interact with people around their locality is one way to address the issue of abscondment. “If you are a bad person in your local place, the story must definitely be out and if you are an intended pilgrim and you have no testimony within your place, then it means it’s something else.”

