News

Absence Of Counsel Stalls Hearing On Obaagun Chieftaincy Matter

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The ongoing case of Eesa chieftaincy in Obaagun before the State High Court sitting in Ikirun was on Friday stalled due to the absence of the counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Nurudeen Sanusi.

Pa Olatunde Oluoti and Pa Yekini Salawu and four others had approached the high court Ikirun to challenge the installation of High Chief Dauda Ajadosu as Eesa of Obaagun.

The presiding Judge, Justice Isiaka Adeleke informed the court that he had received a letter from the lawyer to the plaintiffs, Mr Nurudeen Sanusi seeking adjournment of the case to another date.

The Counsel to the first defendant, Chief Dauda Ajadosu prayed the court to impose a cost of N50,000,00 on the plaintiff’s lawyer for his failure to appear before the court for two consecutive
time.

Chief Ajadosu told the court that there has been highfalutin pretentious and pompous information making around that the counsel to the plaintiffs would not allow the court to determine the suit.

Justice Adeleke dispelled the information as rumours and informed the court that the plaintiff’s lawyer had written a petition against him demanding that the case should be reassigned to the vacation judge who handled the case while the current judge was on vacation.

The judge however declined the application of the counsel to the first defendant demanding a fine of N50,000,00 for conceding to an adjournment in two instances to the plaintiff’s counsel.

Justice Adeleke who had granted six applications before the court since January 2023 said the court is left with only one application which is the preliminary objection filed by the defendants for hearing and the hearing had been stalled by the absence of the Plaintiff’s counsel for two consecutive time.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 23, 2023, for further hearing.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

WFD: Experts tasks NAFDAC on trans fat guidelines, regulations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says trans fat increasing cardiovascular diseases As Nigeria commemorates this year’s World Food Day (WFD), experts have appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to hasten the ongoing processes to enact the guidelines and regulations needed to control and eliminate trans fat consumption in the country. Speaking to journalists […]
News Top Stories

Ekweremadu: Minority Reps hail judgment vacating assets forfeiture order

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has applauded the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which vacated the earlier interim assets forfeiture order on 40 properties allegedly linked to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, “commended […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s total debt hits N38.005trn in Q,3 –DMO

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Nigeria’s total public debt has risen to N38.005 trillion or $92.626 billion at the end of Q3’21, Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed on Tuesday. The  debt comprises portion owed by federal, states and Federal Capital Territory (external and domestic debt) as at September 30, 2021.   By the latest figure, Nigeria’s total debt increased by […]

Leave a Comment