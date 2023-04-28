Absence Of Counsel Stalls Hearing On Obaagun Chieftaincy Matter

The ongoing case of Eesa chieftaincy in Obaagun before the State High Court sitting in Ikirun was on Friday stalled due to the absence of the counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Nurudeen Sanusi.

Pa Olatunde Oluoti and Pa Yekini Salawu and four others had approached the high court Ikirun to challenge the installation of High Chief Dauda Ajadosu as Eesa of Obaagun.

The presiding Judge, Justice Isiaka Adeleke informed the court that he had received a letter from the lawyer to the plaintiffs, Mr Nurudeen Sanusi seeking adjournment of the case to another date.

The Counsel to the first defendant, Chief Dauda Ajadosu prayed the court to impose a cost of N50,000,00 on the plaintiff’s lawyer for his failure to appear before the court for two consecutive

time.

Chief Ajadosu told the court that there has been highfalutin pretentious and pompous information making around that the counsel to the plaintiffs would not allow the court to determine the suit.

Justice Adeleke dispelled the information as rumours and informed the court that the plaintiff’s lawyer had written a petition against him demanding that the case should be reassigned to the vacation judge who handled the case while the current judge was on vacation.

The judge however declined the application of the counsel to the first defendant demanding a fine of N50,000,00 for conceding to an adjournment in two instances to the plaintiff’s counsel.

Justice Adeleke who had granted six applications before the court since January 2023 said the court is left with only one application which is the preliminary objection filed by the defendants for hearing and the hearing had been stalled by the absence of the Plaintiff’s counsel for two consecutive time.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 23, 2023, for further hearing.