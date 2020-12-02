News

Absence of data, infrastructure bane of solid minerals devt –Expert

Lack of adequate data and infrastructural facilities have been identified as a constraint to effective exploration of mineral resources crucial to the nation’s economic transformation.

 

This was the focus of Stakeholders in solid minerals at a workshop organized by a non0 governmental organization under the aegis of African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development ( Centre LSD) , supported by Open society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

 

Executive Director of Centre LSD , Mr Monday Osasah stated that the project came up as a follow up to the determination of the Buhari administration in reforming mineral sector as a means of economic survival for Nigeria .

 

Osasah stated that the first phase of the project currently being conducted in three states of the federation- Ekiti, Taraba and Ebonyi elapsed in 2018.

 

“The success recorded in the 3 states made OSIWA to ask us to go back for the continuation which we are currently doing, sequel to the determination of the Buhari-led administration to reform mineral sector, this programme was conceptualized to engage citizens in the part of the reformation”

