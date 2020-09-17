Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Evans

The absence of the defence counsel of alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and a prosecution witness Thursday stalled two of his ongoing trials at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The two trials include the kidnap of a businessman, Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu and the attempted kidnapping of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

During proceedings for the Ahamonu case, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule informed the court that the next prosecution witness scheduled to testify was absent in court.

“This matter is slated for continuation of trial. My lord, our witness is not in court, I will be praying the court to issue a Witness Summons in respect of the witness,” Sule said.

Mr Emeka Anyanwu, who was representing Evans’ lead defence counsel, Mr Victor Okpara, also informed the court that Okpara was unavoidably absent as he had an urgent matter to attend to in Abuja.

Following the submissions of counsel, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo issued a Witness Summons for the unnamed prosecution witness and adjourned the case until October 14 for continuation of trial.

The scheduled Obianodo case, which was slated for continuation of the trial-within-trial, was also adjourned until September 24 due to the absence of Evans’ defence counsel.

In the Ahamonu case, Evans is being tried alongside Victor Aduba, a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army.

The duo face a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

