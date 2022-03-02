Metro & Crime

Absence of defendant stalls trial of FIRS director, others

The trial of Peter Hena, former Coordinating Director of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), and eight other officers of the Agency before Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, could not go on yesterday as scheduled.

Though seven of the defendants, Mohammed Bello Auta (Director of Finance), Amina Sidi (Finance and Account department), Umar Aliyu Aduka (Internal Audit), Mbura Mustapha (Deputy Manager), Obi Okeke Malachy (Services Group), Obaje Napoleon Adofu (Head of Budget), and Benjamin Jiya (Assistant Director, were present in court, the case could not proceed owing to the absence of the eighth defendant, Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred (Officer II) Counsel to the 8th defendant, Emmanuel Adedeji informed the court that his client fell sick overnight and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“My lord, I got a call from the wife of the 8th defendant last night that he fell sick and was rushed to the hospital immediately. My client has a history of heart disease that is why he could not appear in court today. It was beyond our control as he has never missed any day in court,” Adedeji said.

 

