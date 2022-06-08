News

Absence of suspects stalls murder trial in Rivers’ Court

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The absence of four suspects in court yesterday stalled their trial over the murder of one, Chidi Onwukwe, who was allegedly killed in his house at Elelenwo Housing Estate in Port Harcourt Rivers State, on January 27, 2021.

The suspects; Samuel Onwukwe, Andrew Otanye, Samuel Emmason and Promise George are standing trial at a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt over their alleged involvement in the killing of Onwukwe.

The victim was allegedly stabbed to death while he was with his nephew, Samuel Onwukwe, who is the first defendant after the assailants had broken into his house. Addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Essien Edet, regretted that the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) could not bring Samuel, the only suspect in detention, to court, adding that others were not also in court to take their plea. Edet said: “The case is for a plea. The problem is that the defendants are not in court. We cannot serve them the process because we don’t know their whereabouts”. The court, presided over by Justice Sylvester Popnen, consequently adjourned the matter to June 17, 2022

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze laments Owo killings

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the massacre of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said in a statement yesterday  that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador George Obiozor is not happy with the development. The group said: “This unbridled massacre […]
News

Restoring sanity in Apapa vicinities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

With the introduction of the electronic-call-up system at the Apapa Port, life is gradually returning to the metropolis as businesses are resurfacing while absconded landlords are returning to their houses. But the Lagos State Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team still identified some challenges hindering smooth traffic flow on the axis. Muritala Ayinla writes […]
News

Nigeria records highest daily COVID-19 toll

Posted on Author Reporter

* As NCDC warns: ‘Using face shields alone not enough to prevent virus spread’ Exactly four months since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on February 27, 2020, Nigeria has recorded its highest daily toll of new infections with 779 cases. The new cases were confirmed for 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica