Absence of suspects stalls murder trial in Rivers’ Court

The absence of four suspects in court yesterday stalled their trial over the murder of one, Chidi Onwukwe, who was allegedly killed in his house at Elelenwo Housing Estate in Port Harcourt Rivers State, on January 27, 2021.

The suspects; Samuel Onwukwe, Andrew Otanye, Samuel Emmason and Promise George are standing trial at a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt over their alleged involvement in the killing of Onwukwe.

The victim was allegedly stabbed to death while he was with his nephew, Samuel Onwukwe, who is the first defendant after the assailants had broken into his house. Addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Essien Edet, regretted that the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) could not bring Samuel, the only suspect in detention, to court, adding that others were not also in court to take their plea. Edet said: “The case is for a plea. The problem is that the defendants are not in court. We cannot serve them the process because we don’t know their whereabouts”. The court, presided over by Justice Sylvester Popnen, consequently adjourned the matter to June 17, 2022

