Absence of Wike’s lawyer stalls hearing in suit against Atiku’s presidential candidacy

The absence in court of Wilfred Okoi, counsel to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his suit challenging validity of the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election stalled hearing in the suit yesterday.

Okoi was at the Federal High Court early in the day and was said to have suddenly developed sickness and had to hurriedly leave the court room. A PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, who instituted the suit alongside Wike informed Justice AR Mohammed that the lawyer had to leave when his health challenges deteriorated. Ekamon pleaded with the judge to grant adjournment in view of the development.

PDP National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN) did not object to the request for adjustment on the ground that anybody can fall sick at any time. Justice Mohammed subsequently fixed October 7 for hearing of the suit. Wike had sued PDP, its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the conduct of the presidential primary of the party held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29, 2022.

In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/782/2022, Wike and the PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, are the two plaintiffs. In the originating summons, PDP is listed as the first respondent while the Independent National Electoral Commission is the second respondent. Tambuwal and Atiku are listed as third and fourth respondents respectively. In the originating summons, Wike and his coapplicant asked the court to determine eight issues, including whether the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku by the PDP was illegal and void.

 

