Absence of Wike’s lawyer stalls hearing in suit against Atiku’s presidential candidacy

The absence of Wilfred Okoi, counsel to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in a suit challenging the validity of candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate in 2023 general election Wednesday stalled hearing in the suit.

Okoi was at the Federal High Court early in the day and was said to have suddenly developed sickness and had to hurriedly leave the courtroom.

A PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, who instituted the suit alongside Wike, informed Justice A.R Mohammed that the lawyer had to leave when his health challenges deteriorated.

Ekamon pleaded with the judge to grant adjournment in view of the development.

PDP National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN) did not object to the request for adjustment on the ground that anybody can fall sick at any time.

Justice Mohammed subsequently fixed October 7 for hearing of the suit.

Wike had sued PDP, its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the conduct of the presidential primary of the party held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...