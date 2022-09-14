News

Absence of Wike’s lawyer stalls hearing in suit against Atiku’s presidential candidacy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The absence of Wilfred Okoi, counsel to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in a suit challenging the validity of candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate in 2023 general election Wednesday stalled hearing in the suit.

Okoi was at the Federal High Court early in the day and was said to have suddenly developed sickness and had to hurriedly leave the courtroom.

A PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon, who instituted the suit alongside Wike, informed Justice A.R Mohammed that the lawyer had to leave when his health challenges deteriorated.

Ekamon pleaded with the judge to grant adjournment in view of the development.

PDP National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN) did not object to the request for adjustment on the ground that anybody can fall sick at any time.

Justice Mohammed subsequently fixed October 7 for hearing of the suit.

Wike had sued PDP, its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal over the conduct of the presidential primary of the party held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

With strict implementation of right policies, Nigeria’s economy’ll bounce back –Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Peter Obi has expressed his belief that Nigeria will be on the right developmental track with a strict implementation of progressive policies regarding its abundant resources. The former Anambra State governor said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on the recent World Bank report that 82 million Nigerians have fallen deeper into poverty. […]
News

Philanthropist donates 2, 000 capacity church in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

To advance the work of God, a philanthropist, Patrick Idiaghe, has built and donated a 2, 000 capacity church auditorium to Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ovom Yenagoa Bayelsa State. Dedicating the church auditorium at the weekend, the Archbishop Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Reverend Hyacinth Egbebo, called on other highly placed people in the […]
News

CAN distances self from Ondo pastor; calls for thorough investigations, prosecution

Posted on Author Reporter

    Chinyere Abiaziem The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the Ondo State pastor arrested over the camping of many church members including children in the church’s premises. CAN, which disowned the accused, commended the Police for their prompt action in rescuing the members and advised that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica