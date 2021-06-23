Metro & Crime

Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial in Lagos

The absence of a defence witness slated to testify before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Wednesday stalled the trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial for conspiracy and kidnapping.

Evans was charged alongside five other defendants: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, over the alleged kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd.

The six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017 on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

However, during Wednesday’s proceedings, Evans’ lawyer, Mr Oyekunle Falabi, informed the court that the female witness whose name was not provided, could also no longer be reached via phone.

“My lord, ordinarily we are ready to go on, but I’m surprised that the first defendant’s (Evans) witness is not in court.

“My lord we have even put her through as a witness and I am surprised that she is not here.

“I’ve been trying to reach her on the phone but her line is switched off. I am praying that the court should give us a short date,” he said.

The defence counsels to the other five defendants also agreed with Falabi’s request for an adjournment.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi thereafter adjourned the case till June 29 for continuation of defence, while urging other defendants to come along with their witnesses.

Meanwhile, earlier in his defence, Evans had denied all criminal allegations of kidnapping against him by the State of Lagos while insisting that he is a legitimate businessman.

