Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial

Absence of a defence witness yesterday stalled the trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for conspiracy and kidnapping. Evans was charged alongside five others – Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – over the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr. Donatius Dunu. The six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017 on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping.

However, during yesterday’s proceedings, Evans’ lawyer, Mr. Oyekunle Falabi, informed the court that the female witness whose name was not provided, could also no longer be reached via the phone. “My lord, ordinarily we are ready to go on, but I’m surprised that the first defendant’s (Evans) witness is not in court.

“My lord, we have even put her through as a witness and I am surprised that she is not here. “I’ve been trying to reach her on the phone but her line is switched off. I am praying that the court should give us a short date.” Counsel to the other five defendants also agreed with Falabi’s request for an adjournment. Justice Hakeem Oshodi thereafter adjourned the case till June 29 for continuation of defence, while urging other defendants to come along with their witnesses. Meanwhile, earlier in his defence, Evans had denied all criminal allegations of kidnapping against him by the Lagos State government while insisting that he was a legitimate businessman.

The alleged kidnap kingpin maintained, in his testimony, that his name was not Evans and that he only admitted being a kidnapper immediately after the police killed four suspects, who refused to cooperate with them. While led in defence by his counsel, Victor Okpara, he said: “My name is Chukwudumeme Somtochukwu Onwuamadike. I am from Nnewi North Local Government Are in Anambra State. I live at Fred Shoboyede Street, Magodo Phase II, Lagos. I am a businessman and I deal in ornaments and Horlicks.”

