Absenteeism: INEC to conduct by-election into Sabon Gari June 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct by-election into Saban Gari state constituency of Kano State to replace Aminu Abdullahi Shagali whose seat was declared vacant for absenteeism.

INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said Shagali’s seat was declared vacant for being absent “without just cause from one-third of the meetings of the Assembly for one year in contravention of Section 109 (1)[f] and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

Okoye also said another by-election will be held in Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa State, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila, who until his death on March 4 this year, was a member of the House of Representatives.

Both elections will hold on June 19.

The National Commissioner, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the by-elections will hold in existing polling units and voting points, “since work on the expansion of voter access to polling units in the country is ongoing.”

