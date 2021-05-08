Absenteeism: INEC to conduct byeelection in Kano, Jigawa on June 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct bye-election into Saban Gari State Constituency of Kano State to replace Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, whose seat was declared vacant for absenteeism. INEC in a statement by its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said Shagali’s seat was declared vacant for being absent “without just cause from one-third of the meetings of the Assembly for one year in contravention of Section 109 (1) (f) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

Okoye also said another bye-election will be held in Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State to fill the vacancy created by the death of Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila, who until his death on March 4 this year, was a member of the House of Representatives. Both elections will hold on June 19.

The national commissioner, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the bye-elections will hold in existing polling units and voting points, “since work on the expansion of voter access to polling units in the country is ongoing.” According to him, political parties shall conduct their primaries between May 18 and 24, for nomination of candidates for to bye-elections. “The Access Code for online submission of nomination forms will be available for collection from May 24 at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is May.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the INEC electoral officers on/or before June 1 and campaigns by political parties shall end on June 17,” he said. Okoye warned the parties against rancorous primaries and violence during the campaigns and throughout the electoral process.

