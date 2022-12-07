News

ABSU VC: Alumni associations critical to education system

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Prof Onyemachi Ogbulu, has encouraged alumni associations not to relent in lending their support to the Nigerian education system. He said the associations of past students play a vital role in uplifting the education system. Ogbulu made the statement through Professor of Zoology, Solomon Umeham, who represented him at the annual summit of the Abia State University Alumni Association, Lagos Chapter.

Presenting the keynote paper on the topic ‘Role of Alumni Associations in Nigeria’s Education system,’ he said aside from pulling resources together to, execute capital projects around the university, alumni associations should make a serious effort to participate in policy-making in the governing arm of the university. Ogbulu said: “Alumni associations should make a serious effort to participate in policymaking in the governing arm of the university. “Alumni associations should also seriously be looking at ways to engage the government on policies that relate to education.”

 

