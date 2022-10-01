ABSUTH resident doctors applaud Ikpeazu on payment of backlog of salaries

Metro & Crime

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Chapter have applauded the state’s Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for paying their seven months salary arrears to them in one tranche.

Disclosing the payment of the arrears to newsmen, the President of ARD ABSUTH Aba, Dr Nnamdi Erondu, confirmed ARD members in ABSUTH received seven months’ payments each with a promise by the governor to ensure that the remaining outstanding will be paid.

He said: “We are happy to inform members of the public that we are back to work at the Teaching Hospital in Aba and they can come to access our usual quality medical services.

“The governor has done well to keep his promise to our members and we are hopeful that he will handle the rest as quickly as possible. All our members are back to work and ready to deliver quality service to Abians.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

