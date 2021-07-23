News

ABSUTH sacks six medical doctors for deserting work

The Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Dr. Shedrack Offiah, has said that the management had sacked six doctors for abandoning their jobs after collecting their salaries. Offiah disclosed this yesterday in an interview with reporters while showcasing steps taken to deter ABSUTH doctors who use the government time to work in their private hospitals.

He said he sacked the six doctors recently to discourage absentee staff members who do not work but collect salaries, adding that those personnel are ghost workers and should be treated as such. The Chief Medical Director, who pointed out that some doctors, who had already left the institution still come to collect salaries, noted that he would not allow such to happen again. He said: “It is not just punishment. I have sacked six of them. You will not hear it because I don’t make noise. In June, we paid them three monthsthatthey did notwork for and I am taking record. “Anybody that refuses to come to work from August will not be paid. We will only pay salaries to people who are coming to work. If we look at you and find out that you are among the people that just put your name here and you are somewhere, we will sack you.”

