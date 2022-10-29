ABTA to hold sustainability webinar November 11

Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced November 11 date for its webinar conference. This is according to Monique Swart, the founder of the travel body. The webinar will focus on sustainability, with Martin Hiller, a sustainability expert from RX-Africa, sharing insights on sustainable corporate travel programmes. Swart noted that discussion points to be addressed will include: What exactly goes in to having a sustainable corporate travel programme?; Why is it important?; Is it as relevant to the African market as globally?; and What is at risk if our industry continues to lag behind international practices? The event is opened to all members and non-members who are into travel ranging from corporate, SME and government, travel buyers and suppliers, destination management companies, tour operators and travel agents.

