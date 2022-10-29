ABTA to hold sustainability webinar November 11

Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced November 11 date for its webinar conference. This is according to Monique Swart, the founder of the travel body. The webinar will focus on sustainability, with Martin Hiller, a sustainability expert from RX-Africa, sharing insights on sustainable corporate travel programmes. Swart noted that discussion points to be addressed will include: What exactly goes in to having a sustainable corporate travel programme?; Why is it important?; Is it as relevant to the African market as globally?; and What is at risk if our industry continues to lag behind international practices? The event is opened to all members and non-members who are into travel ranging from corporate, SME and government, travel buyers and suppliers, destination management companies, tour operators and travel agents.
Related Articles
Emir of Kano tasks NANTA on tourism development
Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has tasked the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on the development and promotion of Kano State tourism, with a promise to support the association in the course of the task. This charge was given by the Emir when he played host to the association delegate led […]
DEWALD KRUGER: We ‘re enjoying guests support on our new journey
Background When The Envoy Hotel Abuja under the management of Mantis Collection, an international hotel brand, hit the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja market in 2018, it was an instant success as the boutique hotel not only captured the market but also won both local, national and world accolades on a consist level, one of […]
PHOENIX SAVAGE: I loved every minute of my stay in Nigeria
Professor Phoenix Savage is an artist and designer of contemporary sculptures and jewelry, an Assistant Professor of Art, Tougaloo College Tougaloo, USA). As J. Williams Fulbright Fellow, she was in Nigeria between 2011 and 2012 as a visiting Professor of Art at the Obafemi Awolowo University. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her experience […]
