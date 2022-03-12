ABTA to host conference on Nigerian corporate travel industry

Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced the hosting of its first event of the year, a webinar conference, focusing on the Nigerian corporate travel industry, scheduled to hold on March 17, according to the Founder of the association, Mrs. Monique Swart. ‘‘This webinar will be a repeat of a recent session we hosted for South Africa, focusing on corporate travel industry updates in Nigeria and also identifying key gaps in corporate travel policies and processes that should be avoided now that local and international travel is opening up again,’’ said Swart on the conference. Some of the areas listed for discussion by her include: Traveller preparedness; Risk management; Insurance cover; Service, deliverables and supply chain; Policy, approval and processes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...