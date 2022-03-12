Travel & Tourism

ABTA to host conference on Nigerian corporate travel industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced the hosting of its first event of the year, a webinar conference, focusing on the Nigerian corporate travel industry, scheduled to hold on March 17, according to the Founder of the association, Mrs. Monique Swart. ‘‘This webinar will be a repeat of a recent session we hosted for South Africa, focusing on corporate travel industry updates in Nigeria and also identifying key gaps in corporate travel policies and processes that should be avoided now that local and international travel is opening up again,’’ said Swart on the conference. Some of the areas listed for discussion by her include: Traveller preparedness; Risk management; Insurance cover; Service, deliverables and supply chain; Policy, approval and processes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Marriott Hotels in Nigeria delights with exciting festive offerings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Exciting and fun time awaits guests and visitors to Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, headlined by Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos and Sheraton Abuja, this festive season, as the hotel group has unveiled array of entertaining offerings at the three hotels for Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to the Cluster Director for Sales and […]
Travel & Tourism

African Business Travel Association’s webinar holds on June 24

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has scheduled its next travel buyers’ webinar on June 24, with focus on some important elements that will help travel buyers to future proof their business travel. According to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, various speakers have been lined up to speak on issues ranging from COVID-19 testing and […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigerian tourism stakeholders to minister,NTDC DG: 2020 was a catastrophe

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

For the travel and tourism world, 2019 finished on a high note with global tourism recording about four per cent growth as projected for the year, translating to 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals. Following this sustained growth over the last one decade, the expectation for 2020 was high with continued growth of four per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica