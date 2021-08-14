ABTA to host webinar conference on Nigerian corporate travel industry on August 19

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has disclosed plan to host its next webinar conference, Open Industry Forum, on Nigerian Corporate Travel Industry, with the topic: ‘Evolve, Adapt, survive and thrive.’ Billed for August 19, the founder of the association, Monique Swart, said: ‘‘This event will see a panel of travel experts sharing their views on the future of the Nigerian corporate travel industry and how all sectors of the travel ecosystem can survive and thrive in the months ahead.

‘‘Join us for an interesting discussion where our panel of corporate travel experts will share their views on a multitude of topics currently impacting the Nigerian corporate travel industry.’’ Some of the areas of focus include: What clients want – diversifying offerings to stay relevant and profitable: Competing in the digital and online bookings space; Dealing with a volatile market exchange rate; Accessing constantly changing information in real time; and The eminent rise of Bleisure and capitalising on the current focus on Africa.

Members of the panel are: Adaeze Okonkwo, unit head, Travels and Protocol, Access Bank Plc; Lola Adefope, managing director, Business Travel Management Limited and Susan Akporiaye, president, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA). The corporate travel industry forum is open to all corporate travel professionals.

Like this: Like Loading...