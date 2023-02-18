ABTA travel buyers’ breakfast on ‘your next big idea’ holds February 24

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) is set to host its first event for the year, with a travel buyers’ breakfast on Your next big idea, which is scheduled to hold on February 24 at Hotel Sky, Sandton, South Africa. According to the Founder and President of ABTA, Monique Swart, the forum, which features also exhibition on travel products, would focus on, ‘‘key corporate travel trends, challenges and opportunities. Product showcase exhibitors will join us after breakfast to share and demo their new product and service innovations.’’ With the New Year gathering momentum, Swart is posing a question to travel operators, as she seeks to know; ‘‘And what new ideas will you work on this year?’’ According to her, ‘‘as travel managers, we know how important it is for you to provide continued improvement to your organisation, and we’d like to help you find the inspiration to do so! ‘‘Join us at ABTA’s first travel buyers’ breakfast of the year from 09.00 – 12.00 on Friday 24 Feb at Hotel Sky in Sandton, which opened in November 2020- the perfect new venue to host our breakfast on new ideas.

‘‘Delegates looking to add suppliers to their accommodation programme get the added benefit of a brief hotel site visit at this amazing property.’’ She further noted that; ‘‘When attending this breakfast, you will: Learn about new corporate travel trends that are gaining traction; Find inspiration for some ideas to work on this year; Share insights and challenges with your peers about getting new ideas off the ground; and Get to talk strategies for selling new concepts to your management teams.’’ The event is free for ABTA members while none-members are expected to pay a token and register for the event. American Express, Hotel Sky and Corporate Payment Solutions are sponsors of the breakfast meet.

