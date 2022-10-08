Travel & Tourism

ABTA’s conference heads to Nairobi on Oct 27

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has sets its sight on Nairobi, Kenya for its next webinar travel conference, which is slated for October 27. The conference, according to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, is designed for travel buyers and suppliers, travel management companies, travel agents and others in the travel chain.

The Nairobi meet will feature payments experts discussing the future for travel payments in the region. Some of the points for discussion include: Getting the market ready for improved payment systems for travel transactions; Pro’s and con’s of various payment options – credit cards, corporate cards, lodge cards and virtual payment; Savings opportunities in travel transactional spend; How to effectively track and reconcile company travel transactions; Travel per diems versus re-imbursing for travel expenses; Managing credit card fraud and mis-use; and The client/ payment partner/TMC (Travel Agent) relationship in managing payments.

 

