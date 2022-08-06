ABTA’S conference returns on September 16

African Business Travel Association (ABTA)is set to make a return to physical gathering, with its first conference post COVID-19 scheduled to hold on Friday September 16 at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking on this development, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, said it is going to a full day of education and networking that will be bolder, braver and better than ever before.

It would be recalled that since the outbreak of COVID-19 that the association suspended all its onsite events and resort to virtual conferences. The theme of the conference, she said is; The good things with Brent Lindeque, as the keynote speaker. Other issues that would be dis- cussed include: Confusing costs that bog- gle the brain – time to accept or fight back?; A possible bold industry shift – TMC subscription models; An interesting spin on better sustainability initiatives; Managing the mayhem of contractor travel; A lot has changed – Including how to measure travel programme success: Find out how to measure better; and Nurturing a bolder, braver and happier workforce. A special feature at the conference, according to Swart, is the after event cocktail session that would be held at the Olympus Sky Bar overlooking the runway at ORT International Airport.

