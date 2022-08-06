Travel and Tourism

ABTA’S conference returns on September 16

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

African Business Travel Association (ABTA)is set to make a return to physical gathering, with its first conference post COVID-19 scheduled to hold on Friday September 16 at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking on this development, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, said it is going to a full day of education and networking that will be bolder, braver and better than ever before.

It would be recalled that since the outbreak of COVID-19 that the association suspended all its onsite events and resort to virtual conferences. The theme of the conference, she said is; The good things with Brent Lindeque, as the keynote speaker. Other issues that would be dis- cussed include: Confusing costs that bog- gle the brain – time to accept or fight back?; A possible bold industry shift – TMC subscription models; An interesting spin on better sustainability initiatives; Managing the mayhem of contractor travel; A lot has changed – Including how to measure travel programme success: Find out how to measure better; and Nurturing a bolder, braver and happier workforce. A special feature at the conference, according to Swart, is the after event cocktail session that would be held at the Olympus Sky Bar overlooking the runway at ORT International Airport.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

