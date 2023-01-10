ABU to establish distance learning campus in S’Arabia

Inside Abuja

As part of its international projects to promote distance learning degree programmes across the globe, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, has disclosed that plans are already on to establish a centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kabiru Bala, when the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), Dr. Aminu Ado, called on him at the weekend. Bala explained that the University established its presence in Dubai early last year when its Distance Learning Centre partnered stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attract eligible candidates for e-learning academic programmes.

According to him, having established itself as a leading institution in modern open distance learning and e-learning deliveries, the institution launched its internationalization project in UK also last year to attract foreign students and qualified Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma, Dr. Aminu Ado, was in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in company of the Bursar, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Gafai; and University Librarian, Dr. Ukashatu Hamza Musa, to understudy ABU Distance Learning program with a view to replicating same at Federal University, Dutsinma. Bala said ABU was already in partnership with UNESCO-ICHEI for capacity building in the area of digital education, saying that in the next 10 to 20 years the entire learning processes would be made digital globally.

The VC said ABU as a first generation university in Nigeria would assist FUDMA to establish its distance learning programmes and advised that the young university must work hard in the area of training and retraining of staff to achieve the desired objectives. He said: “This is a good initiative indeed. You can start, but you should know that maintaining the programme is very important, as you have to work very hard.”

On his part, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma, Dr Ado said when the institution’s begins its plans for the distance learning programme they concluded that the best place to come for guidance was Ahmadu Bello University.

 

“We are of the view that ABU is the best place to come and learn from its distance learning experience. We are here because ABU distance learning programme is the best in Nigeria as adjudged by the National Universities Commission (NUC), besides the fact that the first generation university is a role model.”

 

