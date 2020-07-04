ABU VC backs SONTA 2020 LOC

The hosting of the 33rd edition of the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) International Conference and Annual General Meeting received a boost as the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has expressed excitement and affirmed his readiness to back on-going preparations for the University to host the conference.

Bala, who assumed office at the end of May 2020, made this known when representatives of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), led by the Convener and Head of Department of Theatre and Performing Arts of the University, Dr. Rasheedah Liman, paid him a courtesy call at the Senate Building. Speaking, Bala said he was happy with the briefing that he received and the update on what had been done so far towards the hosting of the event, scheduled to take place from October 27 to 31. He expressed hope that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by some of the unions in the university system would have been resolved in order to enhance a high quality conference that would justify the confidence that SONTA reposed in ABU by granting her the hosting rights for this year’s edition of the conference.

Earlier, Liman informed Bala that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of SONTA had visited the University for an inaugural meeting with the LOC in January 2020, adding that during the visit, the EXCO inspected and was happy with facilities available in ABU for the hosting of the conference. According to her, the EXCO, along with the LOC, had paid a courtesy call on his predecessor; and that the EXCO was billed to have come on a second visit in June, but that it was unlikely because of the lockdown and restriction on inter-state movements occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Vice Chancellor, in his capacity as chief host, was also served with a copy of the letter award ABU the hosting rights for SONTA 2020, as well as a copy of the request made by the host Department to the University Management on the support required towards the successful hosting of the conference. Bala was also informed that he was among the recipients that would be honoured at the Vice Chancellor’s Dinner and Awards Night, usually held to bring the yearly conference to a close. He accepted with gratitude, the offer of the award to be conferred on him as the vicechancellor of the host institution, and encouraged the LOC to continue with the preparations, while regularly interfacing with the central university management and the national body of SONTA, in order to deliver a world class conference.

