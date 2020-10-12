Abu: Why foreign tech firms have advantage over local players

Mr. Wole Abu is the Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Towers Limited, an indigenous infrastructure company in the African telecoms market. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on some government policies, opportunities, and challenges in the telecoms market

Pan African Towers belongs to the infrastructure segment of the African telecoms market. What’s your general assessment of the market?

The infrastructure segment of the African telecoms market has seen a lot of growth since the entrance of major players on the global level into Africa around 2012. From then, infrastructure and tower deals have grown year on year. Also, it is beginning to see cloud and fibre deployment at an increasing rate in Africa.

So, infrastructure for telecommunication is growing and this is being driven by demand. In terms of adequacy, of course, there is still a demand-supply gap. Infrastructure is still not adequate.

We still have a huge gap in that space. In Nigeria, filling the gap will demand an estimated investment worth $136 billion, according to the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

For indigenous companies like yours, what do you think the government can do to further strengthen them in the face of competition with foreign counterparts?

Well, it is expected that foreign companies will have an advantage because if you look at the kind of companies that come to Nigeria, they have access to long-term funds.

They have access to expertise. They probably are also coming in as a global partnership with companies they want to serve in Nigeria. So, when they buy a portfolio, Nigeria just happens to be one of the places they are coming to.

That is welcomed frankly because most Nigerian companies do not have what it takes here to seize the whole opportunities in Nigeria. So, we would always need that. And if you look at our particular sector, the technology sector has no colour, it has no country; it just has to do with the resource.

Regardless, where the government should look at, first and foremost, is helping with the right policies for the Nigerian companies who want to do this to grow.

For instance, we have got funds earmarked for certain sectors of the economy to cushion Coronavirus pandemic effects, government should earmark for infrastructure companies as well. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is intervening almost everywhere but in a key sector like this, they expect us to go and be looking for Dollars.

One of the risks that have happened here is that long-term funding at dollar rate is a problem but the CBN, I think based on what they have been doing recently, is trying to drive the interest rate down in local currency. Hopefully, a lot of local long-term lending will start happening and that is a good thing.

But the other issue is around cohesion around government agencies, so that the issue of taxation, stoppage of works, and co should be eliminated so that people can deploy this infrastructure quickly.

That is for everybody though, not just for Nigerian companies. And there should be some incentives for people who are willing to deploy their time and capital into this area to grow.

For example, the government should increase resources for the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to increase funding so that the rural connectivity target can be met. People in rural areas also need access to the internet, and access to the telephone. But what is earmarked for them is just too small.

Over the years, and even before the coming of Pan African Towers, deploying infrastructure has been faced with some bottlenecks, what are those challenges that you have identified since coming into the industry?

Truly, many challenges are bedeviling the sector. There are social problems: theft, vandalism, community issues, and so on. And also, there are the business environment issues: multiple taxations, unfavourable or harsh government policies, forex scarcity, and lack of long-term capital for investment in infrastructure in local currency. All these are the issues.

Then, of course, you also look at failure in power supply. Availability of power is important since telecoms infrastructure which is distributed across the country all rely on energy. So, we have to now invest additionally in providing energy for our customers.

This drives up the cost and it makes us susceptible to all the shocks in the energy market and that, sometimes, makes our business difficult. If you look at it, the environment of doing business, capital adequacy, and power infrastructure, those are the things that are really affecting the growth of our sector.

Pan African Towers entered the Nigerian market in 2018, how has the journey been?

Well, the journey has been challenging and rewarding at the same time. We have tried to prove that Nigerian companies can also compete in the space and we have been able to win the confidence of the market.

We have been able to put together a team that can deliver world-class services in this area. The journey has been interesting for us, we just celebrated two years of business operations in Africa and we have been able to make some strides in the industry despite the challenges we face.

There are also huge opportunities as we move and we have come this far because of our mission to provide broadband penetration and other telecom services across Africa especially to remote areas.

There are people who do not have the network to make a phone call and so they do not have GSM phones. They have no access to quality education, healthcare services, and other critical infrastructural services that foster their livelihoods. Imagine these people being completely cut off from the global world? This is why we do what we do.

We need to build more towers in these remote areas so these people can access life-enhancing services and get connected to the global community. Technology makes the world better and erecting towers in these areas, could be a life-changing moment for a whole community.

So, the journey has been really interesting for us at Pan African Towers.

What motivated your decision to go for a tower licence and not other categories of telecoms operations in the industry?

Well, there are opportunities everywhere in the industry and its various segments. However, based on the vision of the founders, this is an area that needed the most attention and it is a good sustainable asset class. So, it is not something that you do and go away.

It requires long term planning and it has long term rewards. If you look at the environment of business, people who build infrastructure have a long term vision. As I said earlier, in Africa and Nigeria, there is a huge infrastructure gap and this makes this segment an area that has not been tapped and it is an underserved area.

There are many areas where you still do not have telecoms service coverage today and there are areas where you have a capacity deficit that someone has to build up.

For us, it is a good business opportunity and it also resonates with us as citizens where we do not just do short end trading type of activities, which most people try and do because they do not have a long term fate in the country. We are just like Dangote and other indigenous companies, once they put a factory down, you know they are not going anywhere.

But when you see someone who is just importing containers, the moment they see there is a problem, they stop and ship their containers to the next city. But this is infrastructures and we are building it in every part of the country. So, we all have to join our hands and build the country together.

We have both nationalistic and African business orientation. It is a good business and our vision is to help fill that $136 Billion telecommunication infrastructure gap that already exists in Nigeria

Within a space of two years, Pan African Towers has built over 1,000 towers and 300 towers in Nigeria and Ghana respectively. What other countries are you targeting next?

We have plans to go into about three other countries based on the opportunities that we have identified over the next couple of years.

Of course, Nigeria, as a large market, will be a key focus for us but there are many other areas that are underserved around us in West Africa and Africa as a whole that we have identified and are in the process of executing market entry and it will just be done in phases because it is capital intensive and we have to take a lot of environmental factors into consideration.

