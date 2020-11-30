Sports

Abua, Idris win Kaduna Junior Clay meet

Top seed from FCT, Canice Abua, has won the maiden edition of the Kaduna Clay Court National Junior tournament decided at the weekend. Abua (FCT) defeated Suleiman Ibrahima a FCTbased Kaduna player 7-5, 3-6, 10-5.

 

 

 

Abua started with an early break, but conceded the advantage in the very next game, Abua then broke again in the seventh game, but he still lost his service game while serving for the first set.

 

After getting his third break of the set in the eleventh game, Abua conveniently hold his serve in the next game to take the first set. Suleiman Ibrahim started the second set with some real intent, forcing Abua to make quite a number of unforced errors, Suleiman got rewarded as he took the second set 6-3.

 

The tie-break began with both players sharing the first six-points. Momentum changed, and Abua took advantage, racing into a 9-3 lead, Ibrahim would save two match points, but Abua would not relent as he stood firm to secure the Boys 16 title.

