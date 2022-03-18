ABUAD hospital declares 2-day free medical services

In commemoration of its fourth year, the Afe Babalola Multisystem Hospital (AMSH), Ado-Ekiti, has declared two-day free medical services to commemorate the fourth year anniversary of the 400-bed medical facility. The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, revealed this yesterday at a press conference in Ado Ekiti. Ogundipe added that the free services would showcase the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) embarked upon by the hospital. He said: “At the inception of this hospital, under this Corporate Social Responsibility, all patients seeking antenatal care were enrolled at no cost from registration to delivery. In addition, indigent patients who could not access medical care were managed on the founder’s accounts from time to time.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...