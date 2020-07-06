News

ABUAD procures COVID-19 screening equipment

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has invested millions of naira on Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels for the screening of its students and staff upon resumption of Academic works.

 

The Federal Government had on 20th March, 2020 ordered closure of all educational institutions in the country with effect from 23rd March, 2020 to curb spread of the deadly coronavirus ravaging the country.

 

However, the Federal government on 29th June, 2020 directed certificate classes in both primary and Secondary Schools to resume for their final year examinations excluding with final year students in tertiary institutions.

 

But determined to ensure that its students were protected against COVID- 19, ABUAD has spent several millions of naira to purchase three units of Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels–one at the University’s Main Gate, one at the Multi-system Hospital Gate and the other in front of the University’s Administrative Block, The White Rock with eight others underway.

 

In a statement at the weekend by Head Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Mr Tunde Olofintila, explained that the equipment upon its arrival would be installed in front of various Halls of Residence in the University

