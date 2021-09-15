ABUAD ranks Best Research Private University in Nigeria

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has been ranked the best private university in Nigeria in research. A report released by the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, ranked the school as the “Best Research University” among the 99 private universities in the country. The report also ranked the school as number 10 out of 197 public and private universities in Nigeria.

The university in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, said the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, also known as AD Scientific Index Ranking, also ranked ABUAD scientists number 5 out of 3,570 scientists ranked universities throughout the country. According to the state ment, AD Scientific Index World Top Universities’ ranking is based on scholarly research output from Google Scholar. “The AD Scientific Index is the first and only study that shows the total and the last five-year productivity coefficients of scientists based on the h-index and i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar

