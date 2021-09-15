News

ABUAD ranks Best Research Private University in Nigeria

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has been ranked the best private university in Nigeria in research. A report released by the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, ranked the school as the “Best Research University” among the 99 private universities in the country. The report also ranked the school as number 10 out of 197 public and private universities in Nigeria.

The university in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, said the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, also known as AD Scientific Index Ranking, also ranked ABUAD scientists number 5 out of 3,570 scientists ranked universities throughout the country. According to the state ment, AD Scientific Index World Top Universities’ ranking is based on scholarly research output from Google Scholar. “The AD Scientific Index is the first and only study that shows the total and the last five-year productivity coefficients of scientists based on the h-index and i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar

News Top Stories

Buhari parleys European Council Chair on Okonjo-Iweala, others issues

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Abdulwahab Isa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during which the latter reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Buhari was leading Nigeria’s […]
News

Oil rises after drop in U.S. inventories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil prices rose yesterday after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories last week fell more than analysts expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude LCOc1 was up 67 cents or 1.5 per cent at $45.17 a barrel, by 1012 GMT, after falling around […]
News

Anambra guber: Never again’ll APC lose guber poll in S’East –Uzodimma, Nnamani, Onu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, the South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that never again will the party loose poll in the area. The party has insisted that the November 6th gubernatorial poll will be ‘operation sweep’ for the APC in the state, saying that the […]

