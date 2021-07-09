News

Abubakar, Ibas posted to Chad, Ghana as envoys

President Muhammadu Buhari has posted the immediate past Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (rtd), to the Republic of Chad as Nigeria’s ambassador to that country. Similarly, the President has also assigned the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), to the Republic of Ghana as Nigerian High Commissioner. According to a statement released by the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Af-fairs, Abuja, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented the letters of credence to both envoys yesterday in Abuja.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, presented Letters of Credence to the High Commissioner- Designate of Nigeria to Ghana, Amb. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to Chad, Amb. Sadique Abubakar, today, 8th July, 2021,” the statement read. The minister had, about a fortnight ago, presented Letters of Credence to a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt. Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin as Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon while the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai was deployed as the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin.

The nomination, clearance by the National Assembly and posting on diplomatic service had raised a lot of dust in the polity following the allegations of corruption against them and the demand that they should be brought to justice rather than being made envoys.

