Abubakar takes over Logistics Command, Lagos

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Bala Abubakar has taken over as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Headquarters Logistics Command (LC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Lagos.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, (CPRO), Flight Lieutenant F.C. Ezenyi, signed the release, during the handing and taking over ceremony of the outgoing AOC LC, AVM Charles Ohwo and in coming AOC Abubakar.

Ezenyi said that, “His predecessor AVM Ohwo proceeded to a higher responsibility, as the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Headquarters of Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

The out gone AVM Ohwo thanked the Principal Staff Officers and Commanders for their dedication, loyalty and commitment during his tenure as the AOC. He, however, urged them to extend the same support and cooperation given to him to his successor.

. AVM Abubakar who described his predecessor as a “Game Changer” commended him on his landmark achievements in the last four months he piloted the affairs of the Command and promised to improve on the achievements of the outgoing AOC.

Abubakar further remarked that, “It was home coming for him as he had spent good number of the entire years he had put into the Service in Lagos. He, however, said that there would certainly be changes.”

He enjoined the Principal Staff Officers and Units’ Commanders to extend same loyalty, cooperation and support to him as they work together to achieve the objectives of the NAF.

On the highlights of the occasion, he said there were the signing of handing taking over note and presentation of the Command’s Colour which signify the handing over of the Command’s assets and liabilities and symbol of Command’s authority to the incumbent AOC respectively.

