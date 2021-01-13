Abubakar Tsav’s wife, Kwaghhemba, dies

Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav, wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is dead.

Kwaghhemba died barely six months after the death of her husband, Tsav. A source close to Tsav’s family said Kwaghhemba died during a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The deceased left behind seven children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family source said she would be buried according to Christian rites at her husband’s village in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Like this: Like Loading...